Chelsea striker Jackson bankrolls food trucks in Senegal and The Gambia

Chelsea striker Nico Jackson has shipped truckloads of food to his two home towns in Senegal and The Gambia.

Jackson has paid for truckloads of food and supplies to be delivered to his hometown of Ziguinchor in Senegal and Banjul in The Gambia.

Advertisement Advertisement

The supplies include rice, onions, potatoes and sugar - plus pens and books for local children.

Jackson bankrolled the delivery over the summer.

A Chelsea source told The Sun: “Nico feels a really strong connection with his roots and he wants to give back as much as possible to support people in the places where he was born and raised.”