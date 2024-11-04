Jordan praises Forest after tipping them for relegation this season

Former Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan has warned Nottingham Forest about their Premier League position.

The City Ground club find themselves in the unlikely spot of being in a top four position with ten games gone.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Jordan is impressed with how Nuno Espirito Santo’s team has performed, he warns that life will only get tougher.

“I look at Forest as a side. Chris Wood is hitting a vein of form that no one would have legislated for,” he said on talkSPORT.

“I mean, this is a very good player, a decent signing from Newcastle when they needed to get out of trouble at the beginning of Eddie Howe's tenure but not perceived to be a goal scorer in the manner that he's scoring goals for Nottingham Forest.

“I watched Forest against my Palace a couple of weeks ago, I thought they were a good side. I think they're a good side now. You're seeing players like Callum Hudson-Odoi being more more consistent, Gibbs-White is a very good player, defensively they look like a good side.

“And in fairness to Forest, I tipped them to go down this season because I thought if you circle around the plughole enough times, you're going to find yourself going down it. But anything but that, they are a very good.

“They have brought players back into the fold like Yates that were potentially ostracised for a period of time under Steve Cooper. This looks like a good side, a long way away from a finished product of a season... but right now Nottingham Forest are in very good nick.”