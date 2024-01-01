Johnson wants to nail down a position at Ipswich this season

Ipswich Town new signing Ben Johnson is determined to make a name for himself at the club.

The defender admits that he wants to nail down a position at Portman Road this season.

Johnson signed from West Ham, where he has played as a left-back and center half.

“I think my best position is probably right-back or right wing-back,” he said to reporters.

“I feel comfortable there and have the license to get forward. I feel I’m good defensively, I’m learning more defensively as well and I believe that I’ve got a good engine to get forward, get up and down, and I know I’ve got technical qualities to create chances and be dangerous in the final third.

“That’s why I’ve come here for that to be unlocked, to be taught and refined. The last few years at West Ham, everyone knows we had quite a small squad. So when there was injuries or people needed to be rotated, I’ve got a good idea of the game and good quality to be able to learn positions and how to play them at Premier League level.

“It can definitely be used as a strength, but I’ve come here to be established in a couple of positions not five. But it is good to be able to play in different positions for the team because that help and gives me more chance to play and keeping myself available.”