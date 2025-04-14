Johnson happy with first Ipswich goal for Chelsea draw

Ipswich Town wing-back Ben Johnson was delighted scoring in their 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

It marked a first goal for the club from the former West Ham defender.

“I’ve not scored in a while,” he said. “I feel like it’s been coming, we spoke at Bournemouth about that.

“It was good to contribute for the team. Obviously it wasn’t a win but again we take a draw and on a personal note, really good.

“I’ve got the ability to score goals, whether it’s head or feet. I feel like I’ve got good timing.

“Again, I just want to play, get a rhythm, get more confident and get used to that position attacking. I feel like it’s coming now.”

Johnson added: “We need to show how good we are against the best teams in the world and I felt we were finally clicking. Hopefully we can get some more results towards the end of the season.