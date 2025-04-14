Tribal Football
Most Read
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro nervous about Xabi: I wish Arsenal had beaten Real Madrid
France stars split on Pogba's next move

Johnson happy with first Ipswich goal for Chelsea draw

Paul Vegas
Johnson happy with first Ipswich goal for Chelsea draw
Johnson happy with first Ipswich goal for Chelsea drawČTK / AP / Paul Terry
Ipswich Town wing-back Ben Johnson was delighted scoring in their 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

It marked a first goal for the club from the former West Ham defender.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I’ve not scored in a while,” he said. “I feel like it’s been coming, we spoke at Bournemouth about that.

“It was good to contribute for the team. Obviously it wasn’t a win but again we take a draw and on a personal note, really good.

“I’ve got the ability to score goals, whether it’s head or feet. I feel like I’ve got good timing.

“Again, I just want to play, get a rhythm, get more confident and get used to that position attacking. I feel like it’s coming now.”

Johnson added: “We need to show how good we are against the best teams in the world and I felt we were finally clicking. Hopefully we can get some more results towards the end of the season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueJohnson BenjaminIpswichChelsea
Related Articles
McKenna on Chelsea point: Players and fans did Ipswich proud
Maresca won’t beg for support after Chelsea fans boo
Maresca admits defensive lapses cost Chelsea against Ipswich