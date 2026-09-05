Xabi Alonso backs Chelsea captain James to nail down regular midfield spot

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has backed club captain Reece James to nail down a spot in central midfield.

The West Londoners sold vice-captain Enzo Fernandez to Premier League rivals Man City for a joint British record £125 million on transfer deadline day.

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Chelsea looked set to sign Monaco’s Lamine Camara as the Argentine’s replacement, only for the Ligue 1 side to pull the plug on the deal at the last minute.

As a result, Alonso’s side are looking a little short in the centre of the part, with Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Valentin Barco, Jordan Henderson, and, of course, James capable of playing in the position.

Although primarily a right back, James has been used in central midfield often over the past year, largely due to his impressive passing ability and his injury history, meaning he no longer has the ability to bomb across the byline like he used to.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their game against Arsenal on Sunday, Alonso backed James to nail down a spot in midfield.

"I would say so. I would say he's very comfortable, very confident playing in that position,” he said.

"He has the intelligence to play there. He has the intelligence to connect with teammates around in the middle to know what's the best thing before and after you get the ball. And he has this awareness.

"I remember seeing him play very well in the middle. So yes, we are using him. He will have a lot of minutes in there as a first midfielder."

"I knew he could play there," the Spaniard continued. "I remember the last Club World Cup final in New York. He played with Moi in the middle.

"At Anfield, I think he played there last year. It's not new for him. It's not that I'm discovering something.

"I think it has the needs of the team and his role in the team as well. Because I remember the game against Fulham (last month).

“His impact in terms of emotionally, in terms of captain, leadership in the middle, he's closer to everything and he can play an important role."

"For me, physically he is fresh and he is prepared," Alonso said on James and his physicality.

"He has been competing in the Premier League so that for me is not an issue.

"As a midfielder you need to take a lot of little decisions, many right decisions because you are always very connected to the game.

"You are very close to the action and if you are walking it is not possible. So Reece is really involved in the game.

"He is already knowing where he has to be. He has the capacity to help the teammates around him so that is very important for me as well because he has this presence.

"He has the respect from the teammates that when he tells something they listen and they follow him."