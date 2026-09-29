Joe Hart "very confident and very, very calm" as he stands by Man City over 114 charges

Manchester City legend Joe Hart has stood by the club after the 114 charges put against them.

City, who are denying all wrongdoing, were accused of a wide range of rule breaches, centering around claims they inflated sponsorship revenue from connected companies and made other "off the books" payments to circumvent financial regulations from 2009-2018.

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The Premier League were reportedly found guilty of all but one count of the 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League, charges that Man City's chiefs have scoffed at so far as they aim to appeal.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak told supporters on Saturday he was confident the club would prove their innocence in a process that may still take years to conclude.

Hart, who won five major trophies with the club including two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two EFL Cups, has backed City and their stance on charges that could destroy the side.

"I've heard everyone else go down every single rabbit hole, every single wormhole, every single discussion," Hart said. "My honest opinion is I've got no reason not to trust Khaldoon. What he said is enough for me. I loved how he spoke. I loved the letter because that was from someone who cared about the club."

"If Man City are found guilty, which I don't think they are because of what Khaldoon said, then there are conversations to be had, but right now I'm very confident and very, very calm.

He later said: "I'm very proud of what I've achieved and what I did with Manchester City and what we achieved as a team," he explained. "And that doesn't change, that doesn't change until you tell me. I did what I did. I lined up 11 v 11 and had it out on the pitch. I won some games, lost some games, drew some games, and I shook hands, and I walked off."

"I know what I did, I know what we did, and I know how it happened. It didn't feel like we were scheming or plotting."