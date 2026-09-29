Rooney admits he "wouldn't feel comfortable" accepting a Man City Premier League medal

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed that he would not want to be handed one of Manchester City's Premier League medals.

Earlier this month, Manchester United legends Rio Ferdinand and David de Gea spoke on being handed one of Manchester City's Premier League medals.

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Ferdinand, who played for United for 12 years, posted: “Another Premier League medal to be added to the cabinet.”

While De Gea wrote on X: “So… Let’s talk. How many Premier League titles have I won then?”

This comes after United finished second, behind City in the 2011/12 season under Sir Alex Ferguson and again in 2017/18 with Jose Mourinho at the helm.

Reports have suggested that the teams who finished second as City went on to win the league during between 2009 and 2018 could be handed the title.

Rooney would not feel comfortable

However, speaking this week, Rooney has revealed that he would not accept the winners medal as United simply did not come first.

"I have heard Rio has come out saying about getting another Premier League medal... I wouldn't really feel comfortable accepting another Premier League medal, if I'm being honest. I don't think we deserve it, we didn't do enough that season to win the league. I think we were six or seven points clear with four or five games to go and we threw it away.

"I've seen everything that has come out over the past few days and listening to people and I was putting myself in a Man City player's shoes... they're players, they're doing everything they can to try and win the Premier League title and in their mind they have done it," he said. "If those players have no understanding of what is going on above them, if that happened to me... I would be absolutely devastated."

"It might happen, they might take them (medals) away, but I wouldn't want it (a medal) because I don't think as a team we deserved it that year because obviously we didn't finish first. So when I see teammates saying 'I want a medal', I'm happy with the five I've won. I wouldn't want this one. Should they get it stripped for what the owners have done? Yeah, maybe, but I wouldn't feel comfortable accepting it."

A punishment for City's 114 charges could take years to arrive according to reports, especially as the side prepare to appeal such claims.