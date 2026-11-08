Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Trent Alexander-Arnold mocked by Spanish media as Liverpool return looks impossible

Chelsea vs Sunderland: Confirmed team news as Alonso seeks to beat bottom of the table

Iker Casillas removes his sons from the Real Madrid academy as frustrations grow

Neville sends important warning to Carrick: I wouldn’t say it’s time to play kids

Most read on Flashscore News

Paris Masters LIVE: Alcaraz edges Shelton in tight final to claim title

Atleti vs Barca LIVE: Fermin brace gives Barcelona a crucial win in Madrid

Emotional Eala stunned in Hong Kong final as Liu wins first WTA Tour title

Messi makes MLS history by winning second consecutive Golden Boot, playoffs set

Alonso admits Chelsea fell short in Sunderland defeat

Alonso admits Chelsea fell short in Sunderland defeat
Alonso admits Chelsea fell short in Sunderland defeat ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Adam Cook

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso admitted his side did not deserve more than a point following Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Sunderland.

Enzo Le Fee's first-half penalty handed the Black Cats victory at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues pushed for an equaliser after the break, with substitutes Geovany Quenda and Danny Welbeck coming close.

However, he refused to make excuses, admitting his players lacked the quality needed to break down Sunderland's defence despite their late pressure.

“I would say there were situations that we could have defended better, situations that we could have got better advantages in attack, but the game was really even, really competitive,” said Alonso.

“They were waiting for the chance – and they got it. After they took the lead, we were trying, but we were not producing much.

“The first goal is always important and today, when we were behind, we didn't produce enough.

“It wasn't the best game. I think that we didn't deserve more than probably one point. The game was really close.”

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueXabi AlonsoEnzo Le FeeSunderlandChelsea

Related Articles

Le Fee: Sunderland are back to their best after Chelsea win

Le Bris gives worrying Xhaka update after Chelsea triumph

O'Nien reveals secret behind Sunderland's win over Chelsea