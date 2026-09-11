Joao Pedro bags Premier League POTM and becomes first Chelsea player to do so in two years

Joao Pedro has won the Premier League Player of the Month award after a run of excellent performances for Chelsea.

Pedro has a leading four goal involvements for the campaign after the Blues beat Fulham and Brighton before falling to Arsenal last weekend.

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This is the first time the 24-year-old has won the award and he is in fact the first Chelsea player to lift it since his teammate Cole Palmer in September 2024.

Interestingly, Pedro becomes the seventh Brazilian winner after Juninho, Edu, David Luiz, Lucas Moura, Rodrigo Muniz and Igor Thiago to lift the award.

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti opted against handing Pedro a spot in the side for the World Cup over the summer but after his fine start to the campaign under manager Xabi Alonso, he has been back into the fold as Brazil prepare to face Australia and India during the upcoming international break.

Meanwhile Manchester United striker Cunha is among the big-names to have fallen by the wayside after a dip in form compared to Pedro who has been relentless in attack alongside Palmer and summer signing Morgan Rogers.

Rogers opened the scoring against Arsenal last weekend before Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat. The trio will hope to extend their fine form against newly promoted Hull City tomorrow afternoon in an interesting clash after the Tigers started well in the Premier League.