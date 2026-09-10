Hull boss Sergej Jakirovic joked about his plan to stop Xabi Alonso's free-scoring Chelsea when the two sides meet in the Premier League on Saturday (September 12).

High flying Hull City are the only side in the Premier League yet to concede a goal ahead of their trip to Chelsea, who have the joint best attack with eight goals.

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Alonso’s side came from two goals down to beat Leeds 6-3 in their mid-week League Cup game, thanks in large part to the exploits of dynamic duo Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

Chelsea’s front three of Rogers, Palmer, and Joao Pedro have a combined ten goal contributions, but Hull boss Jakirovic may have a plan to stop them.

When asked by reporters ahead of the game, Jakirovic joked: "To kick them? No, if you are there man-marking, you don’t have chance.

"So, it’s very, very simple because they are capable to pass one, two, three players. It’s about being together – compact team, team effort and defending as a team, and we will see.

"But they have very, very big quality and it will be very, very demanding for us. Tough, but we will see. Like I said, it’s a great challenge ahead of us, and we will try to play."