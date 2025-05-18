Jeremie Frimpong completes first part of Liverpool medical

Jeremie Frimpong is one step closer to joining Liverpool this summer after completing the first part of his medical.

The newly crowned Premier League champions have agreed a fee of £30 million with Bayer Leverkusen to sign the right-back.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old is now on the verge of putting pen to paper on a deal that would see him stay at Anfield until 2030.

Liverpool have acted quickly in securing Frimpong with Trent Alexander-Arnold widely expected to join Real Madrid as a free agent this summer.

Additionally, Ben Jacobs has reported that Frimpong completed the first part of his medical with the Merseyside club on Sunday, with the remainder scheduled for Monday.