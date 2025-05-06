Jenas: Liverpool fans will lose their anger towards Alexander-Arnold

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas believes fans will be upset with Trent Alexander-Arnold for leaving Liverpool.

Off contract in June, the fullback announced his decision on Monday - in contrast to teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who have both signed new deals in recent weeks.

“They're going to be angry, but I do believe as the years pass they will have a better understanding,” Jenas told talkSPORT.

“I’m good friends with Steve McManaman and he had a very similar situation when he left on a free from Liverpool went to Real Madrid and had huge success at Real Madrid.

“Is he thought of in the same ilk as Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard? Probably not but he's still I think loved by Liverpool fans for what he did during that period of time.

“I think that the anger towards Trent is a compliment of how much of an impact he's had on those fans. How much of an impact he's had as a player.”