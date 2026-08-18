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Jeff Bezos backed consortium bought close to 40% of Liverpool

Jeff Bezos backed consortium bought close to 40% of Liverpool
Jeff Bezos backed consortium bought close to 40% of LiverpoolČTK / imago stock&people / Vincent Isore

It's been revealed a consortium including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos bought close to 40% of Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

It was initially reported that 1892 Holdings had bought about a third of the club, but, according to The Athletic, it’s actually about 38%.

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There is also an option for the Bezos backed consortium to buy a controlling stake in the club within the next 12 months, though it doesn’t include a formal commitment.

The group, named after Liverpool's founding year, is led by British-Indian millionaire businessman Amit Bhatia and includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin as well as Bezos.

Bhatia will become Liverpool's vice-chairman and join an expanded board pending regulatory approval.

The deal values the club between £5 billion and £6 billion.

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