Jebbison explains Bournemouth choice: Good morals, good values, good traits

Daniel Jebbison has explained his decision to join Bournemouth.

The 20 year-old moved to Dean Court from Sheffield United last week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jebbison told afcbTV: “It feels really great. I’ve met some great people here. I just can’t wait to meet everyone.

“I know a couple of the lads, so it’s really good seeing them. I just can’t wait to get started here in a new home and a new environment.

“I knew the environment here is really good.

“I know the people here have really good morals, good values, good traits that I really like.

“I could see myself playing here, because I like working with good people.

“I just knew what you guys were about. I did my own research myself. That’s why I picked here.”

He added: “I was really impressed with what the club is doing.

“My decision to come here was based off many things.

“The way you guys are heading is in a good place, a good direction and that’s what I really like to see. I love it.”