Tribal Football
Most Read
Lille defender Meunier on signing for Man Utd: If they ever ask me, I’ll cycle there!
Amorim urging Man Utd to buy Mbeumo AND Gyokeres
Departing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits one career regret
Inter Milan make Man Utd striker Hojlund their main target as he prepares to leave

Chelsea captain James happy playing for Tuchel again

Paul Vegas
Chelsea captain James happy playing for Tuchel again
Chelsea captain James happy playing for Tuchel againAction Plus
Chelsea captain Reece James is happy playing for England coach Thomas Tuchel again.

James won the Champions League under Tuchel at Chelsea. England meet Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in Spain tonight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“We have a good relationship,” said the fullback.

“We won titles together and that obviously helps build a strong relationship. He’s a winner, at the end of the day. I’m happy he has got the job and I think he can help the team a lot.”

James scored for England in victory over Latvia and he also said:  “To be honest, from where I was, it didn't look like it was going in, which is why there was no celebration. It was an amazing feeling to score my first (England) goal.

"It was something I've been waiting for for a long time. To be back in the England fold is an amazing feeling.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueJames ReeceChelsea
Related Articles
Carsley on losing Chelsea's Delap to the Club World Cup: I am definitely not disappointed!
Chalobah on his loan at Palace: It was about getting games and showing my quality...
Chelsea captain James: Devastating not to start, but...