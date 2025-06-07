Chelsea captain James happy playing for Tuchel again

Chelsea captain Reece James is happy playing for England coach Thomas Tuchel again.

James won the Champions League under Tuchel at Chelsea. England meet Andorra in a World Cup qualifier in Spain tonight.

Advertisement Advertisement

“We have a good relationship,” said the fullback.

“We won titles together and that obviously helps build a strong relationship. He’s a winner, at the end of the day. I’m happy he has got the job and I think he can help the team a lot.”

James scored for England in victory over Latvia and he also said: “To be honest, from where I was, it didn't look like it was going in, which is why there was no celebration. It was an amazing feeling to score my first (England) goal.

"It was something I've been waiting for for a long time. To be back in the England fold is an amazing feeling.”