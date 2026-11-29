Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle was delighted with his side's 1-0 Premier League win over Brighton on Sunday (November 29).

Harvey Barnes’ eighth minute penalty was enough to secure a much-needed three points for Newcastle down on the south coast.

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Newcastle now move up to 12th, level on points with Chelsea (16) as they prepare for a visit from relegation threatened Manchester United next.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Jaissle hailed his side’s ‘great mentality’ after their ‘big’ Brighton win.

"It's a big one. We faced such a strong opponent away and it was a tough challenge but we faced it with conviction from the start," he said.

"We were building on the second half from the Arsenal game and transferred it and it was a deserved win. The lads showed a great mentality.

“The topic during the week was that we can count on each other and we had the belief in what we were doing.

"If everyone is going on his limit then usually the journey is successful so I'm really proud today. We knew we were facing an opponent that likes to have the ball and play in the final third and the lads were executing at a very high level. Overall it was a deserved win.

"We are humble and we have had so many ups and downs. We're proud with the last two performances, we collected four points but this league is so tight.

“We face Manchester United (on Wednesday), a big team with huge quality in their squad and they will come with everything they have."