Jagielka lays out hopes for new Everton owners

Everton legend Phil Jagielka has spoken about one issue the club’s new owners must address.

Jagielka knows what it takes to impress the Toffees supporters, having been a stalwart in defense for many years.

Now the club’s former captain has outlined what he thinks about the Friedkin Group coming in as new owners.

"Hopefully the takeover could be perfect timing," Jagielka exclusively told the Liverpool ECHO.

"All Evertonians want this to be the start of a new era. Obviously we know what's happening at the end of the season, with moving to the new ground, but it would be nice to have some sort of fresh start before that and get things in order so that we can hit the ground running when we leave Goodison.

"What's happening off the field will have had a massive impact in the changing room - I'm not particularly saying on the pitch, but I think I’m right in saying half the squad at least is either on loan or coming up to having their contracts renewed.

"You'll have players who want to stay but aren’t allowed to stay yet or can’t get the deal they potentially want, and then the club can use that (the takeover situation) for the players they don’t want to potentially keep, so there’s so many bits and bobs that can be factored in when the ownership hasn’t been sorted out.

"So if we can get the takeover done - we’d like it today, tomorrow or within a week but preferably before the transfer window - we can get things moving in the right direction and we can hopefully secure the players we want to keep, give a straight-up answer to the players who potentially won’t be here next season, and hopefully get a chance to go and strengthen in January. That would be the perfect scenario for the club."