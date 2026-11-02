Jack Grealish missing from squad to face Newcastle as he is "not fit" enough

Jack Grealish will miss the clash against Newcastle United on Monday night, one week after his disciplinary issues.

Grealish missed the Arsenal defeat due to illness and days later skipped training without permission, leading to him being omitted from the side that faced Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports stated that Grealish spent two nights on the trot 'boozing' in the days leading up to missing training, which did not help his case after missing training.

Manager David Moyes backed the club's decision, refusing to reveal further details and now, hours before the Toffees face Newcastle in the Premier League, news has broken that Grealish is out once more.

The Athletic's David Ornstein stated that Grealish is not fit after his recent omission from Everton’s Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Newcastle, but that Grealish will return for Everton’s home game against Coventry City on Friday.

Grealish was replaced in the starting line-up by Tyrique George as Moyes injects youth into an Everton side that are 14th in the table, with just two wins from eight games so far.

Moyes used just 22 players in the Premier League last season. He has already used 22 in this one already as he tries to find a path to helping Everton into the top half of the table.