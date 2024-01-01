Tribal Football
Italy coach Spalletti: Newcastle midfielder Tonali has been immense

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti declared Sandro Tonali "immense" after their Nations League win against Israel.

The Newcastle midfielder shone in the 4-1 win last night.

Spalletti said afterwards: "Tonali is immense for what he's doing. It's incredible, the game can last as long as he wants.

"When he starts he turns the engine on at a thousand miles an hour and when he turns it off he goes at a thousand miles an hour anyway.

"Maybe he still has to vent some of the anger he's accumulated since last year."

Mentions
Premier LeagueTonali SandroNewcastle Utd
Tonali: The four players at Newcastle who were my biggest support