IT'S OFF? Bischoff pulls out of Brighton move after south coast visit

Brighton's move for Brondby winger Clement Bischoff has fallen through.

Brighton had been in talks with Brondby about a deal for Bischoff at the end of the season.

Negotiations had appeared to be progressing positively last week.

However, Tipsbladet says the transfer is falling apart. Bischoff is said to have left for England on Thursday, but the player and the Premier League club went from agreeing to disagreeing at the last minute.

The youngster's contract with Bröndby extends until the summer of 2026.

Brighton and Brondby had agreed a €8m fee for Bischoff, 19.