Irving on West Ham's first win under Potter: Togetherness is going to take us a long way

West Ham United midfielder Andy Irving has opened up on the club's first win under new manager Graham Potter as they beat Fulham 3-2.

The Scotsman spoke to the club's website about how the victory was down to the new belief in the team and the atmosphere created by the fans, who welcomed Potter with open arms.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I’m delighted to just get back out there at home and feel the energy from the crowd, and it was a massive win for the team.

“It was a team effort, as you could see. I think we were up against a very good opponent in Fulham with a lot of quality, but I think at times we had good control of the game, and towards the end it was more about sticking together and fighting as a team and making sure that we got the three points in the end. I think the fans definitely played a big part in that, so it was great.

“I think we have that quality within the team. Football can be a bad game at times, but the focus for us is that we keep pushing, we keep things like tonight and we keep that momentum going. That togetherness on the pitch, fighting, doesn't always have to be pretty, but I think keeping that togetherness is going to take us a long way.”