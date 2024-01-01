Iroegbunam wants to prove Villa wrong this weekend as Everton look to bounce back

Everton's summer signing Tim Iroegbunam has spoken about how he wants to prove his worth against his former club Aston Villa this weekend.

The midfielder felt he just needed to be given his opportunity which he never received at Villa; he is desperate to show fans what they are missing as Everton head to Villa Park on Saturday.

“This is definitely a huge game for me, it’s the one I’ve been excited for. I just can’t wait to play," he told the <i>Liverpool Echo</I>.

“It’s football and things go the way they do but I didn’t really get much of a chance or show my true self at Villa. I have been able to do that here so it’s a chance for me to show what I can do.

“Obviously there’s frustration about not getting more chances at Villa but the game it’s hard at times and there’s nothing you can do about it, you’ve just got to take your opportunities when they come and perhaps I didn’t full take them with two hands.

“I knew if I did well in pre-season that there’d be an opportunity for me, so I guess I did do.

“It’s an exciting game for me and I’ve still got friends in that Villa team who I’ll be playing against. I’m from Birmingham so I’ve already asked for a fair few tickets as my friends and family want to come along and watch.”

Everton sit bottom of the table with 0 points, this weekend could not only be Iroegbunam’s chance to prove himself but also the start of a revival for the Blues who are experts at avoiding relegation.