Iroegbunam praises Lindstrom after joining Everton

Everton new arrival Tim Iroegbunam has lavished praise on two of his teammates.

The talent spoke to the media after their 3-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Iroegbunam spoke about Iliman Ndiaye as “magic” and also praised Jesper Lindstrom.

“He’s magic,” replied the England youth international when asked about his team-mate.

“Every time he gets on the ball, I know he’s going to create something.

“He’s so hard to get near, I can’t tackle him. Jesper the same. Training… It's ridiculous. Same with Jesper - good feet. Just sharp.”