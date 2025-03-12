Tribal Football
Most Read
HE'S BACK! Pogba suspension ends in less than 24 hours
Liverpool star Salah offers himself to Barcelona with "advanced offer" on the table
Marseille coach De Zerbi axes Greenwood in Lens defeat: I need more!
Barcelona’s Yamal sets Champions League record against Benfica

Ireland assistant coach O'Shea delighted with O'Shea emergence at Everton

Paul Vegas
Ireland assistant coach O'Shea delighted with O'Shea emergence at Everton
Ireland assistant coach O'Shea delighted with O'Shea emergence at EvertonAction Plus
Republic of Ireland assistant coach John O'Shea admits they're delighted with the current form of Everton defender Jake O'Brien.

O'Brien has played a key role in Everton's form revival under manager David Moyes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

O'Shea was at Molineux last weekend to see O'Brien impress in Everton's draw with Wolves.

Afterwards, he told the RTE Soccer Podcast: “It's just been brilliant to see because you know the type of kid that Jake is, how dedicated he obviously remained in training at Everton in terms of when the frustration would have been building for him in terms of not playing and not getting game-time.

"But the dedication he's shown to knuckle down, keep training hard and then whatever happens, clubs change their managers and he's got the chance to be ready.

"But that's down to his dedication and professionalism that he was ready to take that chance and has not looked back since.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueO'Shea JohnO'Brien JakeEverton
Related Articles
Everton director Thelwell sends emotional message to fans as he prepares to leave the club
Moyes "really pleased" with Everton draw at Wolves
Pereira on Everton draw: With this spirit Wolves will stay up