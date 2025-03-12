Ireland assistant coach O'Shea delighted with O'Shea emergence at Everton

Republic of Ireland assistant coach John O'Shea admits they're delighted with the current form of Everton defender Jake O'Brien.

O'Brien has played a key role in Everton's form revival under manager David Moyes.

O'Shea was at Molineux last weekend to see O'Brien impress in Everton's draw with Wolves.

Afterwards, he told the RTE Soccer Podcast: “It's just been brilliant to see because you know the type of kid that Jake is, how dedicated he obviously remained in training at Everton in terms of when the frustration would have been building for him in terms of not playing and not getting game-time.

"But the dedication he's shown to knuckle down, keep training hard and then whatever happens, clubs change their managers and he's got the chance to be ready.

"But that's down to his dedication and professionalism that he was ready to take that chance and has not looked back since.”