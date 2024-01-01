Iraola heaps praise on Bournemouth midfielder Cook

Iraola heaps praise on to Cook but says he can "become even a better player" in the future

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has spoken on Lewis Cook's start to the season which has greatly impressed him in the Premier League's opening games.

The 27-year-old made his 200th league appearance for the club against Liverpool and recently signed a new contract which will keep him at Dean Court until 2028.

Iraolo spoke on the midfielder and how delighted he is with his performances so far this season.

“I think he has been very, very solid, past season, he was very, very good for me.

“I think this season he had his first goal, he had against Chelsea a couple of very good shots from outside the box.

“I think he's arriving a little bit more and he's a very reliable player.”

The Cherries boss also spoke on how Cook could become an even better player in the future if he continues his form.

“Even the games where you feel he's not playing well or he's not sharp on the ball, his work rate gives you a lot and are these kinds of players that give you some assurance when you are preparing for a game.

“I'm very happy and I hope he can continue and become even a better player.”