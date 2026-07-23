Iraola focused on creating "a very difficult team to beat" as Liverpool chase new signings

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has spoken openly about the type of side he wants to construct ahead of the new campaign.

The Reds have lost Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate this summer and have so far signed Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet and a host of youth player who won’t feature in the first team this season.

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Liverpool are seeking to sign a central defender and a winger to replace Salah on the wing and backup Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Iraola will need to open his wallet if the club are to compete for the Premier League title next season, something they failed to do last season as the side fell short.

Liverpool are preparing for their first preseason games in the US and as the squad comes together, Iraola spoke about what he wants to build on Merseyside after finding so much success with Premier League rivals Bournemouth in the past.

"This helps a lot, but I think the supporters have to feel identified with what they see on the pitch. Sometimes it's not just about putting one ball in the top corner.

"A lot of times the ones watching the game are...OK, they cannot do it, but they can run, they can fight for the balls, they can press, they can fight until the last line for every situation and when they see this from the players of their team it’s easier to get behind that team. I will encourage my team to give them these things.

"The most important thing that we can deliver is our performances. It doesn't matter if I speak well, if I don't speak well, if I say the right things or if I don’t say the right things. At the end people just want to see the team play well and deliver good results. I know this is 90% of my job.

"For me, now, it is about creating a very good team to beat, a very difficult team to beat. The team that I envision now, that I see and think of, if we become that team, I think we are going to be successful."

Liverpool begin their preparations for the new season against Sunderland in Nashville next Saturday, before further friendlies against Wrexham, Leeds United, Monaco and Como.