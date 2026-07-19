Zenden reveals Van de Ven and Summerville would be perfect signings for Iraola

Former Liverpool star Bolo Zenden has suggested the club aim to sign Tottenham's Micky van de Ven and West Ham's Crysencio Summerville.

Summerville is poised to depart the London Stadium this summer following the club's relegation to the Championship, as top clubs circle the winger who shined at the World Cup this summer.

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Meanwhile, Van de Ven has been continually linked with a move away from North London, with the Dutchman reportedly ready to depart the side who have finished outside of Europe for two seasons on the bounce.

Liverpool, seeking to challenge for the title next season, have already signed Victor Munoz and are closing in on Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain as they bring in reinforcements under manager Andoni Iraola.

Speaking to SveaCasino, Zenden has called on Iraola to make a move for both Summerville and Van de Ven who he believes would thrive under his leadership on Merseyside.

“I think that Summerville could be a sensation for Liverpool. That would obviously depend on how Andoni Iraola sets out his team and how he wants them to play. But if you look at the characteristics of Summerville, he’s got pace, loves to dribble, is difficult to stop and can score a goal.

“I think Micky van de Ven would be a good pickup for Liverpool, but I don’t think he would be the best to replace Virgil van Dijk. Van Dijk plays on the right-hand side, Micky van der Ven in general on the left-hand side. It's not exactly the same position. With Van de Ven you can also play him as a left back.

“I know Milos Kerkez has played there and done OK, but Robertson is leaving the club. Van de Ven could fill the gap on the left-hand side, but he’s not a replacement for Van Dijk.”

Iraola has some tough choices to make over the next month but he may listen to Zenden’s advice as he continues to restructure the side.