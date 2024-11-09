Iraola admits Adams major part of Bournemouth plans

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says Tyler Adams has a big place in his plans.

The USA midfielder has made two substitute appearances so far this season after recovering from surgery.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “For me, the key with Tyler is that whenever we needed him past season, this season, he has been good, he has played well.

“The problem with him is to be available, to not have the injuries to have some continuity and we have to manage this situation very well because whenever he has put his foot on the pitch, he has performed really well.

“I think he's a player that suits us very well, the style we want to play.

“As long as he is healthy, I think he's going to be a super important player for us.”