Tribal Football
Most Read
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Amorim discusses plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Rayo Vallecano coach Perez denies James exit talk ahead of Las Palmas clash
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Osasuna a serious challenge; Mbappe disappointed

Iraola admits Adams major part of Bournemouth plans

Paul Vegas
Iraola admits Adams major part of Bournemouth plans
Iraola admits Adams major part of Bournemouth plansAction Plus
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola says Tyler Adams has a big place in his plans.

The USA midfielder has made two substitute appearances so far this season after recovering from surgery.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “For me, the key with Tyler is that whenever we needed him past season, this season, he has been good, he has played well.

“The problem with him is to be available, to not have the injuries to have some continuity and we have to manage this situation very well because whenever he has put his foot on the pitch, he has performed really well.

“I think he's a player that suits us very well, the style we want to play.

“As long as he is healthy, I think he's going to be a super important player for us.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAdams TylerBournemouth
Related Articles
Bournemouth boss Iraola delighted with Cook form: England call must be close
Brentford boss Frank wary facing Semenyo with Bournemouth today
Dein? Clough? Why Edu's shock exit is seismic for both Arsenal AND Forest