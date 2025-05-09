Tribal Football
Iraola confirms Ouattara will miss Villa clash as Bournemouth chase European spot

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has spoken to the press ahead of this weekend's clash against Aston Villa.

Seventh meets eighth as the Cherries host Villa this weekend in what is a fight for a European qualification spot. Bournemouth will be looking to continue their form after a 2-1 win over Arsenal last weekend in what was their first-ever away win versus the Gunners. Iraola first revealed that Dango Ouattara will miss Saturday’s clash. 

“Dango is out,” he shared. 

“It’s probably not very long term but we are talking about three games remaining, so I really don’t expect him for these three games. 

“He has a muscle injury in the abductor, it’s a muscle injury so it’s a proper injury. 

“Dango is normally very quick to recover, and I cannot say 100% he’s not going to play but in normal conditions, he’s not going to arrive for these three games.” 

The attacker has seven goals and providing four assists for teammates in just 32 top-flight appearances for the Cherries this season and Iraola spoke on what a huge loss he is. 

“It’s a shame because I think he was in a great moment – physically and good work rate – but these things happen. 

“He tried to continue the other day, even after the injury, I think he played five or six minutes, but the scans are pretty clear and I think he will be out.” 

“We will have the other three injuries that we had last week, so we will have those four players out – Ryan (Christie), Enes (Ünal), (Luis) Sinisterra and Dango.” 

