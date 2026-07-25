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Liverpool's 2026 preseason schedule: Fixtures, results and transfer latest at Anfield

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Reuters

Liverpool have a new boss in charge for the 2026/27 Premier League season with Andoni Iraola in place at Anfield.

The Spaniard signed a two-year contract back in June, after the Reds hierarchy opted to remove Arne Slot from his post, less than a year after winning the EPL title in his debut campaign on Merseyside.

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As Iraola looks to put his stamp on the Reds squad, the club have confirmed six preseason friendly games, three played in the USA and three back at Anfield.

Liverpool's 2026 summer preseason fixtures and results

* All KO times set as UK

July 25th - Liverpool 4-2 Sunderland

July 30th - Liverpoool 1-0 Wrexham

August 2nd - Liverpool 2-4 Leeds United 

August 9th - Liverpool 2-3 AS Monaco

August 16th v Como (Anfield, UK - 12pm)

August 16th v Como (Anfield, UK - 6pm)

Liverpool's first game of 2026/27 Premier League season

Iraola heads to Newcastle United for his first league game in charge of Liverpool in the new season on Sunday August 23rd (4:30pm).

Liverpool 2026 summer transfer update

Some heavyweight names have left Anfield over the summer with Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konate all departing after the expiration of their contracts.

Jeremy Jacquet has joined as part of a pre-agreed transfer from Rennes and Iraola has landed fellow Spaniard Victor Munoz from Osasuna for £34.5M

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