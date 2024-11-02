Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
REVEALED: The one Sporting CP player Amorim wants at Man Utd
Souness: Amorim and Man Utd a losing relationship

Iraola admits Bournemouth surpassing his expectations so far this season

Paul Vegas
Iraola admits Bournemouth surpassing his expectations so far this season
Iraola admits Bournemouth surpassing his expectations so far this seasonTribalfootball
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits they've surpassed his expectations at this stage in the season.

Victory over Manchester City has the Cherries sitting eighth on the Premier League table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Iraola said,  “I'm not going to lie, we didn't expect seven points.

“Definitely we didn't expect these points.

“But it's true, that it’s not the end of anything, we have to recover tomorrow and next week we go Brentford away.

“The way they are playing at home, it's going to be a very, very difficult game again and we have to continue to try to give us chances because it's going to be very difficult.

“This is the Premier League.

“To win one game in the Premier League against any team is very difficult.

“You have to do a lot of things well. So, we have to continue because we need more points and we want to continue building and take advantage because we've got these points now against these teams.

“So, let's try to take this advantage and not lose it straight away.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueIraola AndoniBournemouthManchester City
Related Articles
Guardiola defends Man City players after Bournemouth shock
Man City boss Guardiola: Bournemouth intensity and aggression too much for us
Bournemouth goalscorer Semenyo on Man City shock: We've beaten best in the world