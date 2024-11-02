Iraola admits Bournemouth surpassing his expectations so far this season

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola admits they've surpassed his expectations at this stage in the season.

Victory over Manchester City has the Cherries sitting eighth on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Iraola said, “I'm not going to lie, we didn't expect seven points.

“Definitely we didn't expect these points.

“But it's true, that it’s not the end of anything, we have to recover tomorrow and next week we go Brentford away.

“The way they are playing at home, it's going to be a very, very difficult game again and we have to continue to try to give us chances because it's going to be very difficult.

“This is the Premier League.

“To win one game in the Premier League against any team is very difficult.

“You have to do a lot of things well. So, we have to continue because we need more points and we want to continue building and take advantage because we've got these points now against these teams.

“So, let's try to take this advantage and not lose it straight away.”