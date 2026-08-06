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Ipswich Town welcome NBA legend Udonis Haslem as investor

Ipswich Town welcome NBA legend Udonis Haslem as investor
Ipswich Town welcome NBA legend Udonis Haslem as investorDaniel Weir/Sports Press / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem has revealed he is now a minority owner of Ipswich Town after investing in the English club.

The three-time NBA champion announced that he became an investor last September, making him the latest high-profile figure to own a stake in the Tractor Boys.

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Haslem joins singer Ed Sheeran among the club’s celebrity investors, adding another global name to Ipswich’s ownership group. 

The former basketball star shared the news with fans through a post on Instagram.

"Basketball has been my life, but I’ve always respected the culture and impact of football.”

"Proud to announce that last September, I became a minority owner of Ipswich Town Football Club.

"When I first saw the club’s motto “Running Towards Adversity” I knew this was a club I wanted to be part of. Something I’ve believed in my entire career. Then I met the people behind the club, and it became clear it was more than just words. It’s who they are. That’s the only kind of culture I want to be around.

"I’m excited to support what’s being built at Ipswich…both on and off the pitch.

"Miami to Portman Road. NBA to the Premier League. Let’s go, Blues! “

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