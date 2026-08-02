Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Ipswich near permanent deal for Burnley midfielder Florentino

Ipswich near permanent deal for Burnley midfielder Florentino
Ipswich near permanent deal for Burnley midfielder FlorentinoCody Froggatt, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

Ipswich Town are closing in on the permanent signing of Burnley midfielder Florentino Luis, with a deal worth around £16 million under discussion.

Hull City had been in advanced talks to sign the 26-year-old on an initial loan, but their hopes have now faded after boss Sergej Jakirovic confirmed they were set to miss out to a club prepared to make the move permanent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Sports News understands that fellow promoted side Ipswich Town have now moved ahead of Hull in the race for the Portuguese midfielder.

Florentino, who joined Burnley after making his name in European football, could become a major addition to Ipswich’s midfield as they strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign. 

The proposed permanent transfer would represent a significant investment for the Tractor Boys.

Mentions
Luis FlorentinoIpswichBurnleyFootball transfersPremier League

Related Articles

DONE DEAL: Burnley exodus continues as Luca Koleosho heads to Paris FC

Burnley sign Ugo Raghouber from Lille on four-year deal

Somto Boniface: Leyton Orient sign Ipswich Town defender on loan