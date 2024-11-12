Ipswich striker Szmodics on Ireland call-up: I’m waiting for that Irish goal, that first one

Szmodics on Ireland call-up: "I’m waiting for that Irish goal, that first one"

Ipswich Town striker Sammie Szmodics admits he is still searching for his first goal with the Republic of Ireland.

Ireland host Finland on Thursday in Dublin and then take on England at Wembley on Sunday and the Ipswich striker is focused on scoring his first goal for his country this week.

“Goals add confidence to your game,” Szmodics said at a press conference alongside assistant manager John O’Shea following Monday’s training session.

“My first (Premier League) goal came in my second game so it's not like I have been chasing a goal and waiting for my first Premier League goal. I've scored three now, as a squad we have our first win and we can build on that.

“I’m waiting for that Irish goal, that first one. Eight caps. Performances have been good, probably something I’m missing. Once I get the one, and the confidence in front of goal, I’ll continue to get them and hopefully cement a place in the starting XI.

Ireland face Finland on Thursday night, a game the striker believes they can win to try and catch England who sit in 2nd place, 6 points above them in their Nations League group. He opened up on what Ireland must do differently to control the game and dominate internationally.

“Apart from the result against Greece (a 2-0 defeat), there were some really good parts in the second half. We’re not far away from clicking.

“It was a good win against Finland. We’ve got the big one against England at Wembley to look forward to, but all focus is on Thursday night. It’s a team we can beat at the Aviva.”

“We’ve got to get up for it from minute one. If it’s the mental side of things, it’s a way of overcoming that, which I think we can as a group. We’re all aware of it.

“We are focusing on starting first halves like we are starting second halves. We touched on it in the meeting this morning, starting the game as well as we finish. Not going a goal down before we start doing our bits.

“It’s the little things. Winning the first tackle, winning your duels gives you confidence. We’re finding those little percentages to help you step on, or kick on, whether that be a tackle, a header. These things all add up in the game of football.”