Ipswich keeper Muric not giving up on Kosovo career

Ipswich Town shot stopper Aro Muric has added to his earlier comments about his international break ordeal.

The Blues goalkeeper had to go home early from Kosovo duty, as he was banished due to excessive partying.

On Sunday, the Kosovo FA stated that announced that Muric, Lille’s Edon Zhegrova and Freiburg’s Florent Muslija were being sent home before their game against Cyprus in Nicosia.

“We had the day off on Saturday and went for food and to get some fresh air since we were always in a closed hotel. The rest was just lies and things that were made up,” Muric said to Telegraki.

“I have been a part of Kosovo for six years and will be for the rest of my life,” he added.

“It doesn't matter what decision is made in the future, I play for Kosovo with all my heart and I always will when I am invited. Play for the fans who are supporting us and for what they have given us all along.

“I am very grateful for these six years, so no relationship with the coaches or anyone in the federation will make me think differently. It doesn't matter what happens, I will always be there for Kosovo whenever my help is requested.”