Ipswich defender close to La Liga move as the club's relegation sell off begins

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess has been linked with a move to Girona this week as the club edge closer to relegation.

The Australian international is out of contract with Town at the end of the season and is reportedly open to a move away from the side who sit 18th in the Premier League, 12 points away from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who sit above them. According to Marca, Girona are the favourites to snap him up this summer in what is a disappointing move for fans who have warmed to the defender.

Burgess became a key figure under manager Kieran McKenna and has been with the club as they claimed back-to-back promotions from League One, straight through the Championship and into the Premier League. The Aberdeen-born defender has since stepped back as Jacob Greaves and Dara O'Shea take control of defense, playing just 13 Premier League games this season.

Town are likely to see a lot of their squad leave this summer as they fall back down to the Championship. Burgess is just one of the names that McKenna will have to let go with reports suggesting that the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on signing star player Liam Delap in what could be a mass summer sell-off.