Ipswich chairman Ashton: Stick together and we'll beat drop

Ipswich chairman and CEO Mark Ashton has issued a passionate call for unity as the club battles to retain its Premier League status.

Town sit 19th, three points from safety, in their first top-flight season in 22 years but have maintained fan support despite the challenges.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ashton stressed that the togetherness which fueled Ipswich’s rise from League One to the Premier League must continue in their survival fight.

“The difference in this football club since we came, has been unity,” Ashton said in an interview with former captain and now board member Matt Holland.

“Has been that ability for everyone to be as one, and we’re going to need that more than ever. It’s so important

“We’re really fortunate that we have a board of directors that make sure, with the shareholders, we’re on secure and we’re on solid ground, so we never have to look over our shoulder.

“Our fight and our challenge is in front of us, and that’s with the other clubs in the Premier League.

“I think if we are as one, whether that’s fans, whether that’s key stakeholders, whether that’s commercial customers, whether that’s the local community, whether that’s former players, if we’re as one, we can do something quite special. We’ve proven that time and time again.

“How many times last season did people think we’d run out of steam? How many times in the League One season did they think Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday would run away with it? No.

“The difference was, for me, this fella (Kieran McKenna), the players that we’ve got and that ability for this fanbase and the people who purport to genuinely care about this football club staying as one.

“And I think if we can do that again, we can have a right swing at this second half of the season.”