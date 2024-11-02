Ipswich boss McKenna upset with match officials after Leicester draw

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was frustrated with the match officials after their 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

McKenna was upset Ipswich, which had Kalvin Phillips sent off, were denied a penalty when leading 1-0.

He said: “I think it was the decisive moment in the match again and we’ve had three games in a row where it’s been possibly the decisive moment.

“I think it’s clear we were the better team with 11-v-11, deserved to be 1-0 up and we should go 2-0 up.

“I think it’s a clear penalty, I don’t know how it’s not given at the time. In my opinion, the responsibility lies more with the referee than the VAR, he’s in position.

“Conor (Chaplin) moves the ball onto his left foot, Fatawu comes steaming out to Conor and goes steaming into his stomach as he goes to take his shot.

“I don’t think it’s a debatable one, it should be given at the time. And then to compound that with a bouncing ball a couple of seconds later in the most emotional bit of the game where both players have a right to go for the ball and Kalvin’s tried to pull out of the challenge, to compound it by giving a second yellow when I don’t think anyone would have even looked for a second yellow at that point.

“I haven’t seen the incidents back, you can probably slow it down and all the rest of the things, but when you put it in the context of the game and the penalty that should have been given, to be in the same incident, the ball bouncing, Kalvin to go for a ball and then try and pull his foot out of the way, to compound it by giving a second yellow, is unacceptable in my opinion for a referee to put himself at the centre of the match like that.

“You’re not making one game-defining decision, you’re making two in pretty much the same incident.

“Of course, what’s going to make it worse for the players and the supporters here is the VAR interventions because for me it’s a penalty that should be given at the time, VAR shouldn’t have to be looking at that as a clear and obvious decision.

“But when you’ve been on the end of (VAR decisions) two weeks in a row, and from the very first game of the season VAR getting involved in decisions against us, whether that’s decisions given for us that are then taken away or not given that are then given, to have the intervention on those and then not having any intervention on that today, is the defining moment of the game.

“I don’t know what the solution is. I’ve promised I don’t want to be the manager of the newly promoted team talking about VAR and referees and the smallest team not getting things, but that’s how it’s played out in the last few weeks.”