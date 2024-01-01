Tribal Football
Ipswich boss McKenna reveals Alzate trials
Released Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is trialling with Ipswich.

Alzate featured in the friendly win against Derby.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said: “Steven Alzate was with us today, he trained with us on Thursday and Friday.

“A very good player, an experienced player for a relatively young age and isn’t with a club at the moment, so it was a chance for him to come in over the last couple of days, have a look at us, us to have a look at him and we’ll have some discussions from there.

"It was useful to have him with us.”

