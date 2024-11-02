Ipswich boss McKenna: Many positives to take from Leicester draw

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna insists there's many positives to take from their 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

The result leaves Ipswich winless this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

But McKenna says: “The atmosphere was fantastic, we’re playing against a Leicester team that we know well. Last season we managed to finish two points behind them, but they were seen as possibly the best squad in Championship history and today I thought we were the better team, and they are a good side and doing some good things as well.

“There are so many positive things to take. It’s a draw, it’s not a loss, it feels like a loss, but it’s not a loss, it’s a draw.

“It’s 10 games now, of course, that we haven’t won, but it’s 10 games and in five of them we’ve got a result and probably eight of the games we were right there or thereabouts.

“If we keep showing a lot of the things we showed today, we’ll keep competing and I think the margins aren’t just decisions and not just VAR and refereeing decisions but that’s one element of it that I think if we’ve even had a fair or an even split of a run of it, over the 10 games so far, then we would have a couple of wins.”

Reflecting on what on another day might have been the winner, Leif Davis’s first Premier League strike on his 100th appearance for the club, McKenna said: “A brilliant goal, a brilliant pass from Samy, a brilliant goal. It’s the type of thing we’d rather be talking about.

“Of course, they score a brilliant goal late on, it’s against 10 men, it’s a really good goal and I’d rather be talking about those things, but I don’t think you can ignore the moment that changed the game today. We played some really good football and scored a good goal.”