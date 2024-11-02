Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid president Florentino fed-up with Ancelotti's management
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
REVEALED: The one Sporting CP player Amorim wants at Man Utd
Souness: Amorim and Man Utd a losing relationship

Ipswich boss McKenna: Many positives to take from Leicester draw

Paul Vegas
Ipswich boss McKenna: Many positives to take from Leicester draw
Ipswich boss McKenna: Many positives to take from Leicester drawTribalfootball
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna insists there's many positives to take from their 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

The result leaves Ipswich winless this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But McKenna says: “The atmosphere was fantastic, we’re playing against a Leicester team that we know well. Last season we managed to finish two points behind them, but they were seen as possibly the best squad in Championship history and today I thought we were the better team, and they are a good side and doing some good things as well.

“There are so many positive things to take. It’s a draw, it’s not a loss, it feels like a loss, but it’s not a loss, it’s a draw.

“It’s 10 games now, of course, that we haven’t won, but it’s 10 games and in five of them we’ve got a result and probably eight of the games we were right there or thereabouts.

“If we keep showing a lot of the things we showed today, we’ll keep competing and I think the margins aren’t just decisions and not just VAR and refereeing decisions but that’s one element of it that I think if we’ve even had a fair or an even split of a run of it, over the 10 games so far, then we would have a couple of wins.”

Reflecting on what on another day might have been the winner, Leif Davis’s first Premier League strike on his 100th appearance for the club, McKenna said: “A brilliant goal, a brilliant pass from Samy, a brilliant goal. It’s the type of thing we’d rather be talking about.

“Of course, they score a brilliant goal late on, it’s against 10 men, it’s a really good goal and I’d rather be talking about those things, but I don’t think you can ignore the moment that changed the game today. We played some really good football and scored a good goal.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeicesterIpswich
Related Articles
Ipswich boss McKenna defends Phillips after red card
Ipswich boss McKenna upset with match officials after Leicester draw
Cooper delighted with Leicester draw at Ipswich