Ipswich boss McKenna insists Southampton clash no 6-pointer

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has dismissed suggestions that they are facing a six-pointer at the weekend.

The newly promoted club are taking on another team that got back into the Premier League in Southampton.

With both sides not able to get a win so far this season, the game is being dubbed a relegation battle.

“I don’t really see this as a six-pointer and, to be honest, it’s not really a phrase that we have used over the last couple of seasons,” McKenna said to reporters.

“There are 38 league games in the Premier League and 46 in the Championship and League One and you try and be as competitive as you can in each one and see where you are at the end of the season.

“Every game in the Premier League is important to us, every game is vital, every game is a challenge and a great opportunity. This weekend is no different and we are looking forward to it.”