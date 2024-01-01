Ipswich boss McKenna adds Aluko to staff

Ipswich Town have done a deal to bring Sone Aluko into Kieran McKenna’s backroom staff.

The head coach will now be able to call on the services of Aluko, who has joined Town after their promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sone, who played for the club between August 2021 and May 2024, retired from playing at the end of last term.

“It is a real privilege to start the next phase of my career by joining the first -team coaching staff here at the Club,” Sone told the Club website.

“Learning from the Manager and all the coaching staff here is a fantastic opportunity for me.

“It is a great time to be at Ipswich, and I'm really looking forward to helping the squad continue to learn and take on the challenge of the Premier League.”