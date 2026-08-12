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Ipswich agree bold deal to seal Julio Enciso's Premier League return

Strasbourg attacker Julio Enciso.
Strasbourg attacker Julio Enciso.Profimedia

Ipswich Town are continuing their big spending summer after agreeing a €25M fee for Strasbourg forward Julio Enciso.

The Tractor Boys have invested heavily in their squad as new boss Gary O'Neil aims to keep them out of relegation danger following Premier League promotion at the end of 2024/25.

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O'Neil has already spent a club record £24M on Emersonn from Toulouse plus deals for Daizen Maeda and Abdul Fatawu from Celtic and Leicester City respectively.

A move for Enciso adds more firepower to their ranks and brings the Paraguayan back to the Premier League after scoring 12 goals in his first year in France.

He also spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Ipswich and that link helped the club secure a permanent deal this time around.

Enciso's arrival could trigger loan exits for several of O'Neil's current forward players with Republic of Ireland pair Chiedozie Ogbene and Kasey McAteer potentially moving on this month.

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Premier LeagueJulio EncisoIpswichStrasbourgFootball transfers

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