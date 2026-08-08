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DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign midfielder Sasa Lukic from Fulham

DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign midfielder Sasa Lukic from Fulham
DONE DEAL: Ipswich sign midfielder Sasa Lukic from FulhamJavier Garcia / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Newly promoted Ipswich Town have completed the signing of midfielder Sasa Lukic from Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

Lukic, 30, was largely a squad player for Fulham last season, starting 20 of his 26 Premier League games, scoring once and providing two assists.

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The Serbia international has now completed his move to Ipswich, signing a four-year deal, keeping him at Portman Road until the summer of 2030.

"I can't wait to play here as a home player," he told the club’s website.

"I have played at Portman Road before in the Premier League and the atmosphere was one of the best I have experienced.”

Lukic is the second player to make the switch from Fulham this summer, joining Morocco defender Issa Diop in the move to Gary O’Neil’s side.

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Premier LeagueSasa LukicFulhamIpswichFootball transfers