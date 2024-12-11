Inter Miami chief Sanllehi: Gomez deserves Brighton move

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Inter Miami sports chief Raul Sanllehi says Diego Gomez leaves for Brighton with their best wishes.

It's been suggested the Paraguay winger is joining Brighton for a fee of $15m.

Sanllehi told the club's website: "The growth Diego has shown as a player since joining Inter Miami has been exponential. His contribution to the team both in midfield and in attack has been key for us during a historic period.

"The club believed in his ability and potential from the start of the process, and everyone at the club is delighted to have helped in his development.

"We are delighted to see Diego continue to represent us as he steps up to one of the world's best leagues in the English Premier League."

Gomez also said: "I’m thankful to Inter Miami for the incredible opportunity it provided me to join this fantastic organization, and to make history with the Club.

"I’m grateful for the trust the Club had in me, and everything it has done to help me with my development since joining in July of last year, making me a better player and person on and off the pitch. I will always carry Inter Miami with me in my heart."

 

