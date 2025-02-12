IN DETAIL: Report released of Tindall clash with Villa staff

Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall was confronted by three Aston Villa staff members during their Boxing Day clash.

This is revealed by the FA after details of a 20-man brawl emerged.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both clubs admitted charges of failing to control their players and staff during the heated half-time tunnel incident.

Aston Villa received a £30,000 fine, while Newcastle were fined £20,000 for their involvement.

The report highlighted the intensity of the altercation, with staff from both teams attempting to defuse the situation. Tindall even became involved with Villa boss Unai Emery at one stage.

Despite efforts to separate those involved, tensions remained high, leading to the FA’s disciplinary action.

The incident has since raised concerns about touchline behavior and the need for stricter control in high-pressure matches.

Referee on the day of the 3-0 win over Villa, Anthony Taylor, said in his report: "I have to report that I, as the Referee sent off Jason Tindall of Newcastle United FC Under Law 12 section: Physical or aggressive behaviour (including biting and spitting).

"At half-time when arriving in my changing room I was advised by the 4th official, Leigh Doughty, that there had been a confrontation in the tunnel area which was caused by Victor Manas (Aston Villa head of analysis) who had been shouting aggressively towards Mr Tindall which subsequently caused an aggressive verbal altercation.

"This caused a further confrontation to take place of approx 20 players and staff. I was also advised that Mr Tindall had to be prevented from becoming involved further.

"Post match I have a civilised discussion with Mr Tindall and also advised him I would ask the FA to review any available footage of the incident as he alleged that the Aston Villa head coach, Unai Emery, had confronted him and should also have been sanctioned."

Taylor went on: "Following an altercation at half-time in the tunnel are aapprox. 20 players and staff from both teams were involved in a confrontation which was witnessed by the 4th official Mr Doughty.

"I was informed that the head of analysis from Aston Villa, Mr Victor Manas had started this incident by shouting aggressively towards Newcastle's assistant manager, Mr Tindall. Mr Manas also started to shout at myself as I moved through the tunnel area, disagreeing with the red card issued to an Aston Villa player, but was not abusive to me, however having asked him to move into the entrance of my changing room, Mr Manas was informed that he would be reported for his actions.

"At the conclusion of the match, I spoke to Mr Tindall who alleged the Aston Villa head coach, Mr Emery, had been involved and also deserved further sanction, therefore I suggest that any available footage from the incident be reviewed."

Villa officials were upser claiming Tindall had shushed their staff with his finger. Sharon Barnhurst, AVFC Club Secretary, said in her report: "I have taken the opportunity to talk to various people who were present both pitch-side and in the tunnel at half time and I give below our observations:

"During the first half, the NUFC assistant manager, Jason Tindall, on 3 or 4 occasions was waving his finger at “shushing” our Head Coach, Unai Emery, in a very disrespectful and antagonising manner.

"The 4th Official wasn’t helpful and didn’t try and put a stop to this. On the way back inside at half time, our Analyst, Victor Manas, asked Mr Tindall to stop antagonising Mr Emery and this escalated into a heated exchange of words.

"As the situation escalated, Mr Tindall moved towards Mr Manas in an aggressive and confrontational manner and required the intervention of our Head of Security who positioned himself between both parties to de-escalate the situation.

"Meanwhile, players and staff from both teams continued to navigate through the narrow tunnel space. While this was going on, a member of staff from NUFC (Simon Weatherstone) also pushed our Director of Football Operations (Damian Vidagany) in the back causing him to lose balance and fall over. Mr Manas was requested into the referees’ room at this point.

"Mr Tindall remained in the tunnel area and continued to display aggressive and vocal behaviour. Due to the confined nature of the tunnel and the number of individuals present, a concerted effort by all parties swas required to separate the teams and ensure they proceeded to their respective changing rooms without further incident.

"Subsequently, Mr Manas exited the referees’ room, and Mr Tindall was summoned to meet with the officials. Upon entering the referees’ room, Mr Tindall’s demeanour grew increasingly hostile.

"He directed accusations toward both the referees and Aston Villa staff, contributing to a tense and heated exchange behind closed doors. After several minutes, Mr Tindall exited the referees’ room. His behaviour remained aggressive, and he continued to use expletives and make gestures as he left the area.

"Mr Tindall on the 85th minute reappeared within the tunnel wearing a WHAM jumper joking around with other members of Newcastle United’s staff. He remained in the tunnel area until the full-time whistle. He then re-entered the pitch area of St James' Park to celebrate their victory and was again involved in a tense exchange ofwords with our assistant head coach.

"After the game Mr Tindall remained in the tunnel area positioned in front of the away dressing room. His behaviour was that of someone who wanted to continue heated dialogue with our staff as they tried to leave the stadium in particular Mr Manas again. It should be noted that Mr Tindall also displayed this type of behaviour last season at our match at Villa Park."

The FA's list of the incident (noted via footage from broadcaster Amazon) in chronological order in the report read:

• JT (Jason Tindall) enters the passageway on the left-hand side;

• VM (Victor Manas) enters the passageway towards the right-hand side, shouting and pointing at JT;

• JT, whilst continuing to walk away, turns his head, points and says something back to VM.

• UE (Unai Emery), who was in advance of JT, having waited for JT to approach, moves across the path of JT and stands directly in front of JT, blocking his way.

• JT attempts to pass by UE.

• As JT and UE move up the stairs face-to-face, an AVFC staff member steps between JT and UE. (N.B. – there is some confusion as to the identity of this person – from the written submissions it is not written submissions it is not clear if he is Director of Football Operations at AVFC, Damian Vidagany, or the AVFC Head of Security – during the Personal Hearing he was referred to as the ‘Man in Black’ (‘AVFC MiB’) and as such that is how he will be referenced henceforth in this document.)

• The AVFC MiB being slowly pushed backwards by JT and another NUFC staff member at the top of the stairs.

• The AVFC MiB slowly losing his footing and sitting down backwards.

• JT moves past the AVFC MiB and out of sight;

• Numerous players and staff from both teams pass by and out of sight.