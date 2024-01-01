Illarramendi understands Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi rejecting Liverpool

Former Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi can understand Martin Zubimendi staying in San Sebastian this season.

Zubimendi turned down a move to Liverpool over the summer to stay with La Real.

FC Dallas veteran Illarramendi left La Real for Real Madrid during his career and told Football 365: “At the end of the day, it is hard to leave your home.

“Martin is from San Sebastian; he has played his whole life with Real Sociedad and it is hard to just leave home. His decision was to stay and although it was a hard decision to make, he wanted to continue his career with La Real.

“It is very difficult to leave home, to leave your family. Real Sociedad isn’t just another club, we are a family. I was there many years and I saw players leave Real Sociedad but leave sad because they leave their family.”