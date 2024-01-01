Igbinoghene pens pro Wolves deal

Testimony Igbinoghene has signed pro terms with Wolves.

The fullback penned terms on Friday, now being in his second year with Wolves after joining from Manchester City.

Wolves academy manager Jon Hunter-Barrett said: “Testimony’s been rewarded with a contract after being a steady performer for the under-18s and has been in the team quite a lot over the last two years.

“His strengths are his techniques and ball management – he’s able to really manage the ball under pressure and he’s a consistent member of the group in terms of his personality and work ethic as a player.

“Sometimes as a full-back, the hard work can go unnoticed and particularly with the type of role Tess played as a low full-back.

“These types of players can sometimes go under the radar and people might not see them as much, but Testimony has been very consistent."