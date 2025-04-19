Ian Maatsen stars as Villa score four to hit Newcastle with defeat

Maatsen on target as Villa score four to hit Newcastle with defeat

Aston Villa stretched their unbeaten Premier League run at Villa Park to 16 games after impressively beating in-form Newcastle 4-1 to keep themselves in the race for UEFA Champions League (UCL) places for next season.

In a pulsating first half, Villa got off to the perfect start as Ollie Watkins put them in front inside the first minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

The England international – embracing a rare opportunity from the start in recent weeks – saw his strike deflect off Fabian Schär and past Nick Pope.

He almost had a second just minutes later, too, as his left-footed shot struck the crossbar from a narrow angle.

Schär, who was perhaps lucky to escape a red card for bringing down Watkins as the last man in a separate incident, then headed in an equaliser for Newcastle through Emiliano Martínez’s legs after meeting Harvey Barnes’ cross at the back post.

Villa should have retaken the lead straight after as Marco Asensio mis-kicked in the middle of the penalty area, shortly before Watkins struck the woodwork again, this time heading a free-kick onto the post.

Both goalkeepers were tested further before the break, as Sandro Tonali’s drive was heading into the bottom corner before Martínez was equal to it, while Morgan Rogers forced Pope to push away his near-post effort.

Villa edged the first half on the balance of play and were dominant early in the second, as the provider for Watkins’ goal, Youri Tielemans, saw his glancing header from a corner cleared off the line by Tonali before Pope produced a double save to deny John McGinn and Rogers.

Then, after the hour mark, the hosts retook the lead as Ian Maatsen scored his first top-flight goal.

Watkins ran forward before picking him out, and the Dutchman found the far corner from the left-hand side.

There was still plenty of time for the Villans to add to their lead, with the unlucky Dan Burn diverting a low ball into his own net following substitute Jacob Ramsey’s cross.

Another substitute, Amadou Onana, then netted a quickfire fourth with a brilliant strike into the top corner after Pope initially denied Rogers well from close range.

Villa were relentless at this point and struck the woodwork for the third time in the match, this time through Ramsey as he curled onto the far post.

Newcastle were perhaps fortunate to keep it at four as they lost their fifth league visit in six to Villa Park, while the hosts close the gap on their defeated opponents to just two points.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Key stats from the match Opta by StatsPerform

Catch up on the match here.