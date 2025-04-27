Hurzerler happy for Brighton matchwinner Baleba: A special moment

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was delighted for matchwinner Carlos Baleba after victory over West Ham.

The Seagulls won 3-2 on Saturday, with Baleba scoring in injury-time.

Hurzeler remarked afterwards: “Although there were some setbacks during the game, the players stayed very calm, they stayed together. They were very positive.

"So I'm really happy how we how we finished the game.

"I think we could give the fans something back and because they supported us. They support us in good times and therefore I'm very happy that they got what they deserved with a special finish of the game."

Special moment

Hurzeler also said: "For Carlos it was a special moment, a special goal. We know that he has an ability to score goals like this. And in terms of the substitutions we made I always try to make them with courage and everyone who came on had a great impact on the game, which is part of our togetherness.

"We have always had the trust in ourselves, in our ability. We have not had an easy period and during the game we had some setbacks.

We still see that there's potential to improve because we conceded two easy goals but we can now look forward to the next challenge which is Newcastle.”